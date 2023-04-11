SOUTH ASIA

Gunbattle in Pak’s Quetta turns deadly as militants kill 4 policemen

An intelligence-based operation in Pakistan’s Quetta city turned deadly on Tuesday, with at least four police officers losing their lives in a gunbattle with terrorists, according to the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) in Quetta Capt (retd) Zuhaib Moshin said that the operation was launched to neutralise terrorists who had been involved in past attacks on security forces in Kuchlak, reports Dawn news.

The operation was conducted in conjunction with Frontier Constabulary personnel.

During the operation, law enforcement personnel surrounded a house in Kuchlak, from which the terrorists opened fire on the officers, resulting in the tragic loss of four of them, the SSP said.

In response, the personnel retaliated, resulting in the death of one of the terrorists.

Police officials recovered weapons and ammunition from the deceased terrorist, prompting the SSP to suggest that he could have been involved in an attack on police officers two days prior, as well as an attack on the Frontier Constabulary a week ago.

The body of the alleged terrorist was taken to a Quetta hospital to establish his identity, while the remains of the four officers were transported to Police Lines Quetta, Dawn reported.

On Monday, at least four people were killed and 21 wounded in two attacks targeting the police in Quetta.

According to police, the target of the attack was SP Investigation Naseer Shah of Quetta police whose vehicle was parked at the Kandahari Bazaar.

The SP was not in the vehicle at the time of the attack, Dawn reported.

