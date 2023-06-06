ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Guneet Monga Kapoor says ‘Kathal’ an effort to speak about absurdity of our reality

NewsWire
0
0

Oscar winner Guneet Monga Kapoor has shared that her latest film ‘Kathal’, which stars Sanya Malhotra in the lead, is an effort to speak about the absurdity of our reality.

The film is a satirical comedy about a local politician whose prized jackfruits go missing and a young police officer (played by Sanya) is adamant to solve this bizarre case to prove herself.

The story is inspired by similar real-life incidents that have happened in the past, like an IAS Officer that cut practice sessions at a Delhi stadium short so that he could walk his dog.

Guneet Monga Kapoor, who has co-produced the film, said, “When Yashowardhan Mishra (director) and Ashok Mishra (the writer) approached us with the idea of ‘Kathal’, Achin and I instantly knew this was a project Sikhya Entertainment could voice and lead. We made ‘Kathal’ with the hope of speaking about the absurdity of our reality, and with the headlines we’re seeing now, it’s all the more validating that sometimes reality is stranger than fiction.”

The movie also stars Anant V. Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, and Neha Saraf, in prominent roles.

Director Yashowardhan Mishra said, “‘Kathal’ is a colourful bouquet of the bizarre that we see all around us nowadays. We wanted to make a sharp social satire which gently nudges the audiences towards critical thinking about the world we live in.”

He added, “It’s been really rewarding seeing the response and love for this quirky film of ours, and it’s been an honour being able to tell this peculiar story based on true-ish events”.

‘Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery’, produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, is streaming on Netflix.

20230606-120602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shivam Khajuria is learning transcendental meditation

    Ashutosh Rana talks about his character in ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’

    Siddharth Roy Kapur thrilled with response to ‘Aranyak’

    Nawazuddin’s debut music video ‘Baarish ki jaaye’ crosses 50mn views