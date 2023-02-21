ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Guneet Monga to team up with director Umesh Bist again after ‘Pagglait’

NewsWire
0
0

Guneet Monga and her production house Sikhya Entertainment, have signed Umesh Bist, director of ‘Pagglait’, for the second time.

Guneet Monga says, “Umesh is a prolific storyteller who has a deep and delicate understanding of human emotions, which is his USP. That’s why the moving and extraordinary story of Pagglait touched the hearts of so many people. This is Sikhya’s second collaboration with Umesh Bist”.

The details of the project are yet to be officially announced.

Meanwhile, Sikhya’s documentary short film ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ on Netflix is headed to the 95th Oscars. ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ directed by Kartiki Gonsalves is the story of an indigenous couple in south India, who bonds with an orphaned elephant, Raghu, to become its caretaker.

The film has been nominated among the top five documentary shorts globally by The Academy, which happens to be the third Oscar nomination for producer Guneet Monga.

Monga has previously been nominated for her short film ‘Kavi’ (2010), ‘Period. End of Sentence’ (where she was an executive producer) (2018) that won an Oscar and now, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ (2022).

20230221-132804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Nikamma’ motion poster introduces Abhimanyu Dassani in new massy avatar

    Sanjana Sanghi interacts with students at Alma Mater

    Shriya Saran pens heartfelt post to hubby on wedding anniversary

    Women’s Day: Mahesh Babu shares pic of his wife, daughter, mom