Producer Guneet Monga sought blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and even took along her Oscar trophy to the holy place.

Guneet was joined by her husband Sunny Kapoor and celebrity chef Vikas Khanna. She shared a reel of her visit, where she was seen offering prayers while holding the trophy in her hand. She was also seen making langar and having it as well with Sunny at the Golden Temple.

Vikas captioned the video: “When you dedicate your honours to your ancestors. Thank you Guneet for showing us the power humility and love.”

Another video shows Vikas’s mother driving Guneet to the Golden Temple.

“From being a dreamer to becoming one of the most powerful producers in the World. Here it is to you Guneet, you made every Indian wealthier. My Ma had said 2 months ago that if Guneet wins an Oscar, I’ll drive her to The Golden Temple,” he wrote as he shared a clip showing him and his mother welcoming Guneet.Guneet and director Kartiki Gonsalves’ film ‘The Elephant Whispers’ won an Oscar under the Best Documentary Short Film category.

