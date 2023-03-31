ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Guneet Monga's 'Gutar Gu' is all about teenage love and its complications

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga is all set to come up with another project ‘Gutar Gu’, which is all about teenage love and the issues that can affect their relationships.

It features Ashlesha Thakur of ‘The Family Man’ fame and Vishesh Bansal from ‘Yeh Meri Family’.

After casting Ashlesha and Vishesh in the short film, ‘Gupt Gyan’, she has collaborated with director Saqib Pandor for this web series with the same cast and witnessing similar teenage romance between Ritu and Anuj, and how things become challenging for them with time.

She says: “First loves are always very special and it’s time to relive them with us. After receiving unprecedented love for ‘Gupt Gyan’, we at Sikhya are super excited to work with director Saqib Pandor, transforming our well-received short film into its own web series.”

“‘Gutar Gu’- a new chapter in the story of Ritu and Anuj, dives deep into the many ups and downs of teenage relationships- navigating strict parents, dating protocols and the innocence and moments of first love.”

She further adds: “There’s so much to relate to in this beautiful tale of Pehla Pyaar, and we’re incredibly excited for audiences to relive the nostalgia of young love with us.”

Produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, ‘Gutar Gu’ features Ashlesha Thakur and Vishesh Bansal. ‘Gutar Gu’ will premiere on Amazon miniTV on April 5.

