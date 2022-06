An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, police said.

“Encounter has started at Nowpora-Kherpora, Trubji area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

As security forces cordoned off the area, the hiding terrorists opened fire, which was retaliated.

20220627-153203