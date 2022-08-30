INDIA

Gunfight breaks out at J&K’s Shopian

NewsWire
0
0

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday, police said.

“Encounter has started at Nagbal area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area and cordoned it off. At this, terrorists hiding there started firing and security forces retaliated.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months, in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

20220830-175002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HC refuses Delhi Waqf Board’s plea seeking stay on property transfer...

    President Kovind on 4-day Kerala visit from Dec 21

    Rs 14 lakh cr loans given under KCC so far: Agriculture...

    Over 49 cr vaccine doses given to states, 3 cr still...