An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

“Encounter has started at Shirmal area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

The security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

20220625-202605