INDIA

Gunfight breaks out at J&K’s Sopore

NewsWire
0
1

An encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

“Encounter has started at Bomai area of Sopore. Security forces are on the job,” police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area. As they cordoned it off, the hiding terrorists started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces.

On Tuesday three LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter at Nagbal area in Shopian district.

20220831-201802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Good for India if Congress, Mamata’s paths converge: Chidambaram

    Mamata to hit campaign trail on wheelchair from Monday

    Women emerge as independent ‘vote bank’ with stress on governance

    Influencers’ favourite brand launches in India