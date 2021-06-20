An encounter broke between terrorists and security forces in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday night, officials said.

“Encounter has started at Gund Brath area of Sopore. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The firefight began after a joint team of police and army, which cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists, retaliated as they came under fire after zeroing in on the spot where terrorists were hiding.

–IANS

zi/vd