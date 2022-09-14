An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashhmir’s Srinagar district on Wednesday, police said.

“On a specific input generated by police, an encounter has started in Nowgam area of Srinagar district. Srinagar Police and 50RR are on the job,” police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists there.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing on security forces and the latter retaliated.

A terrorist was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Heff Shirmal area in Shopian district on Monday.

