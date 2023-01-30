INDIA

Gunfight breaks out between police and Maoists in Ranchi

NewsWire
0
0

A gunfight broke out between the police and Maoists belonging to the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) on Sunday night in the Budhmu police station area of Ranchi.

During the encounter, more than 100 rounds were fired by both sides.

Police said that four extremists were injured in the gunfight, but they managed to escape into the thick forest.

During the search operation, the police recovered 777 rifle cartridges, seven walkie-talkies and many other items from the area.

The Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) in Ranchi received information about the presence of an armed squad of Naxalites in Sumo forest. A team under the command of DSP Animesh Naithani was sent to investigate.

As soon as the police team entered the forest, the Naxalites started firing. In response, the police also opened fire.

According to a police official, this squad of Naxalites is being led by TSPS area commander Dinesh Ganjhu alias Tiwari.

On January 23, the police had killed Vishal Sharma, area commander of the banned Naxalite organization People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI) in a skirmish in the Thakurgaon police station area adjacent to Budhmu.

20230130-173004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    North Indians face most extreme air pollution in the world: Study

    Centre asks states, UTs and FCI to continue wheat procurement

    Moosewala killers to be behind bars at earliest: Punjab CM (Ld)

    More personnel to be deputed to Indian Embassy in Ukraine: Govt