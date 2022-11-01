INDIA

Gunfight breaks out in J&K’s Anantnag

A gunfight broke out between the terrorists and security forces in the Semthan Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Tuesday.

“Encounter has started at Semthan Bijbehara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After the security forces cordoned off the area, the terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

