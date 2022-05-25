A gunfight erupted between the terrorists and security forces at Kreeri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Wednesday.

“Encounter has started at Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area of Baramulla. Police and Army on the job,” police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

20220525-113202