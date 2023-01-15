INDIA

Gunfight breaks out in J&K’s Budgam

NewsWire
0
0

A gunfight erupted between terrorists and security forces at Redbugh in the Magam area of South Kashmir’s Budgam district, officials said on Sunday.

“Encounter has started at Redbugh, Magam area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After the security forces cordoned off the area, the terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

20230115-152201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kailash Satyarthi launches nationwide campaign for ‘Child Marriage Free India’

    ED searches premises of former Odisha lawmaker, seizes cash

    NMCG event emphasises on zero liquid discharge cities

    Patent for coating that extends shelf life of fruits, vegetables