Gunfight breaks out in J&K’s Handwara

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Saturday.

“Encounter has started at Nechama Rajwar area of Handwara. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

