An encounter started between the terrorists and security forces in the Ashmuji area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

“Encounter has started at Ashmuji area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

