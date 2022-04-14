A gunfight erupted between the terrorists and security forces in the Zainapora area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Thursday.

“Encounter has started at Badigam, Zainapora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

