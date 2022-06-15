INDIA

Gunfight breaks out in J&K’s Shopian

NewsWire
A gunfight erupted between the terrorists and security forces in the Kanjiular area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Wednesday.

“Encounter has started at Kanjiular area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

There have been a series of encounters between the terrorists and security forces in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed and five policemen were injured after a late night encounter broke out at Bemina in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Monday night.

20220615-083001

