Gunfight breaks out in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar, July 31 (IANS) A gunfight started on Wednesday between security forces and holed-up militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

Following specific information about presence of militants in Baderhama village of Zawoora area in Shopian, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police officer said.

“As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at the security forces triggering a gunfight which is going on,” the police officer said.

