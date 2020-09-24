Canindia News

Gunfight breaks out in Kashmir’s Anantnag

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Srinagar, Sep 24 (IANS) A gunfight between terrorists and security forces was underway at Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday, officials said.

The exchange of fire began after security forces cordoned off the Sirhama area of Anantnag and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about presence of terrorists there.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under heavy fire and retaliated.

“Encounter has started at Sirhama area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job,” a police official said.

–IANS

