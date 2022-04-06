INDIA

Gunfight breaks out in Kashmir’s Pulwama

NewsWire
0
0

A gunfight broke out between the terrorists and security forces in the Tral area of Awantipore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday.

“Encounter has started at Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job,” the police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information received about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

20220406-084202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manish Tewari accuses Centre of misusing ED

    Goa Congress challenges BJP over mining scam allegations

    Geetika Vidya onaudio show ‘Psycho Saiyaan’, prep and challenges

    Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda’ all set for huge release