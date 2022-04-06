A gunfight broke out between the terrorists and security forces in the Tral area of Awantipore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday.

“Encounter has started at Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job,” the police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information received about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

