Srinagar, July 25 (IANS) A gunfight erupted on Saturday between security forces and militants on the outskirts of Srinagar city, police sources said.

According to the sources, the gunfight started in Ramalgand (Lawaipora) area.

“Reinforcements were rushed to the spot to cordon off the area. The operation against the hiding militants has started,” they added.

Reports have said that two to three militants could be holed up in the area.

–IANS

