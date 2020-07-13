Canindia News

Gunfight on between terrorists & security forces in J&K

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Srinagar, July 13 (IANS) An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, the police said.

The encounter started after security forces got a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Srigufwara area of Anantnag.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire triggering the encounter.

Two to three terrorists are believed to be holed up.

It is a joint operation by the police and the army.

“Encounter has started at Srigufwara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said in a statement.

–IANS

zi/dpb

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.