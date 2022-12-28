INDIA

Gunfight underway in Jammu

A gunfight between security forces and terrorists is currently underway in Jammu, a top police official said on Wednesday.

Mukesh Singh, ADGP (Jammu Zone), told reporters that following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, security forces cordoned off the Sidhra area.

“When the hidden terrorists were challenged, they fired at the surrounding troops triggering the ongoing encounter. Two to three terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area,” the AADGP said.

Sidhra is a densely populated area on the outskirts of Jammu city.

