Gunjan Utreja gets into rockstar mode for new web series

Actor-anchor Gunjan Utreja will play a rockstar in an upcoming web series.

Gunjan has hosted various reality shows and award ceremonies. He will be soon seen in two new web series.

“In one of the web series that I am doing now, I play a rockstar. The character is complex and has various shades of grey,” he said.

“I was learning the guitar for 3 months. Surrounded with music and transforming to a happy space and at the same time portraying a character who is broken and lonely from inside. It was emotionally exhausting. This process of transforming into someone else is what excites me about acting,” added Gunjan.

The government has issued a list of guidelines keeping the current COVID-19 scenario in mind, and Gunjan says we will have to wait and see how it gets implemented and adapted.

“The guidelines have come, so we will have to see how we implement and adapt to it. In my web series too, there is a fight scene, and we still need to shoot it and there are other scenes as well because the story is about friends and my character is in a relationship too. So I can’t hug another human being standing six feet apart, so that is something the director needs to take a call on. It is for all of us to see how things go, and we adapt to it accordingly,” he said.