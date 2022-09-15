Constable Andrew Hong and Shakeel Ashraf were killed and three others injured in shooting rampage that took place in Mississauga and Milton on Monday. Today the gunman was identified by police as 40-year-old Sean Petrie, of no fixed address.

On Monday at approximately 2:15 p.m., Peel police responded to reports of a shooting at a Tim Hortons located at 3110 Argentia Road in Mississauga. Toronto Police Constable Andrew Hong of Traffic Services, was found deceased inside the restaurant.

Constable Hong, 48, was on his lunch break when the suspect ambushed and shot him at close range, police said.

The suspect fled to a nearby parking lot and, while carjacking a black SUV, shot the male driver before fleeing the scene. That male was transported to a trauma centre, where he underwent surgery for his injuries. He remains in stable condition and has life-altering injuries.

Around 2:50 pm, Halton police responded to multiple reports of a shooting at an auto shop in Milton which resulted in the tragic death of 38-year-old father and business owner Shakeel Ashraf. Two other victims were transported to hospital. They remain in critical and serious conditions and police are not releasing their names at this time.

The suspect was later located in Hamilton and pronounced deceased as a result of an interaction with police who were attempting to take him into custody. The Special Investigations Unit is now investigating.

Petrie has an extensive criminal record dating back 20 years with convictions for assault, armed robbery and failure to comply with a probation order. In 2007, he was placed on the National Flagging System after being deemed a high risk to reoffend. His last conviction was in 2015 for a Criminal Driving offence.

There is no word yet as to what led to the shootings.

Anyone with information or surveillance and dashcam footage that may have captured the moments leading up to, during, or after the incidents is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).