Gunman opens fire at shisha bar in Germany, no injuries

Berlin, Feb 23 (IANS) A gunman has attacked a shisha bar in southwestern German city of Stuttgart, local media reported on Sunday.

Police said there was no one in the building when the incident occurred on Saturday. The perpetrator could have escaped and nobody was injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

The attack came days after a fatal shooting attack in Germany’s southwestern city of Hanau.

On Wednesday, a 43-year-old man killed nine people with immigrant background in two shisha bars in Hanau before killing his mother and himself.

–IANS

sdr/