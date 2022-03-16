WORLD

Gunmen kill 10 in central Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a police station and headquarters of a local government in the country’s central state of Niger, killing 10 people, Nigerian police authority said.

Monday Bala Kuryas, the police chief in Niger, told reporters in Minna on Tuesday that the gunmen killed three officers while attacking the Magama police station, and later killed three police officers and four vigilantes when assaulting the local government headquarters.

A detachment of police tactical squad and military personnel were deployed to the area to track the attackers, he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We appeal to residents in the state to assist the security personnel deployed to the area with reliable information that could help in apprehending the criminals,” he added.

In recent months, armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings.

