Gunmen open fire on buses carrying Sri Lankan voters

Colombo, Nov 16 (IANS) Unidentified gunmen opened fire on two buses carrying voters in Sri Lanka’s Mannar district on Saturday as polling was underway for the island nation’s presidential election, police said.

The incident took place in Mannar town, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police added that none of the voters were injured and a probe has been launched.

Voting began at 7 a.m. at over 12,000 polling centres to elect the country’s eighth President.

