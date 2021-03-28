Pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, whose performance in the two white ball series, helped India edge out England said that he is gunning to play Test cricket as well.

“My preparations been done keeping in mind red-ball cricket. My aim is to play Test cricket. I want to be ready for it,” said Bhuvneshwar, who picked six wickets in the ODI series and conceded just 4.65 runs an over, while speaking to the media.

Bhuvneshwar had picked four wickets in five T20 Internationals against England preceding these ODIs and had an impressive economy rate of 6.38.

India won the ODI series 2-1 on Sunday after winning the T20I series 3-2 earlier this month.

The T20I series games were his first internationals after return from an injury. The right-arm pace bowler suffered a thigh muscle injury during last year’s IPL.

“I’m just happy that I went through the entire series pretty well. Hopefully, will go on and do well in the upcoming series,” Bhuvneshwar had said during the presentation after the Sunday’s game.

“Mental fitnes is important. We were prepared for [these] situations, so those things were in mind,” added Bhuvneshwar who handled the aggressive England batsmen well.

The right-arm pace bowler also paid compliments to bowling partner Shardul Thakur who porvided important breakthroughs throughout the whit ball games.

“He bowled very well in today’s match. He comes in as second change when the ball doesn’t swing. It is a difficult stage. He changed the match completely. He got us breakthroughs,” added Bhuvneshwar.

