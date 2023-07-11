Legendary hard rock band guitarist Slash has been featured in actor Ryan Gosling’s song ‘I’m Just Ken’ for the upcoming movie ‘Barbie’.

Mark Ronson, who co-wrote the track, praised Gosling for his performance at the movie’s premiere, and talking about Slash’s performance, said that the guitarist “kills it”.

Talking to Variety, Ronson said “I sent him (Ryan Gosling’s) song, and he’s like, ‘This is a good song…Cool, I’ll play on it’.”

He added: “He kills it, he plays the solo at the end and the rhythm parts. It’s wonderful.”

‘I’m Just Ken’ is the latest original song released from the official ‘Barbie’ soundtrack, which also includes artists such as Grammy winners Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish.

A power-ballad, the song finds Gosling’s lovelorn doll wrestling with always being second to Barbie (Margot Robbie) and contemplating what his life means without her.

Slash is known for his bluesy and melodic playing style, so while adding the rock edge to the track, he also gave it a sound which highlighted the complexities of Ken’s emotions.

