INDIA

Guns N Roses guitarist Slash plays on Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ song

NewsWire
0
0

Legendary hard rock band guitarist Slash has been featured in actor Ryan Gosling’s song ‘I’m Just Ken’ for the upcoming movie ‘Barbie’.

Mark Ronson, who co-wrote the track, praised Gosling for his performance at the movie’s premiere, and talking about Slash’s performance, said that the guitarist “kills it”.

Talking to Variety, Ronson said “I sent him (Ryan Gosling’s) song, and he’s like, ‘This is a good song…Cool, I’ll play on it’.”

He added: “He kills it, he plays the solo at the end and the rhythm parts. It’s wonderful.”

‘I’m Just Ken’ is the latest original song released from the official ‘Barbie’ soundtrack, which also includes artists such as Grammy winners Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish.

A power-ballad, the song finds Gosling’s lovelorn doll wrestling with always being second to Barbie (Margot Robbie) and contemplating what his life means without her.

Slash is known for his bluesy and melodic playing style, so while adding the rock edge to the track, he also gave it a sound which highlighted the complexities of Ken’s emotions.

2023071137523

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi in Bikaner tomorrow

    Elderly flat owners spend sleepless nights outside as tenant refuses to...

    Varun, Janhvi’s ‘Bawaal’ trailer tells of war in love, with sprinkle...

    Shaan responds to criticism for wishing Eid in a skull cap