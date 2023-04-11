INDIA

Gunshot in train near Bengal’s NJP station, one killed

A person was killed by a gunshot in New Delhi-bound North East Express near New Jalpaiguri station in north Bengal, sources said on Tuesday.

According to passengers, they heard a gunshot from one of the compartments as the train, which had started from Assam’s Kamakhya, was about to approach the New Jalpaiguri station on Monday night.

As the train entered the station, the passengers rushed out of their compartments. Some of them were seen running helter-skelter in utter panic.

Personnel of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) immediately took control of the train and recovered a person lying in a pool of blood in one of the unreserved compartments. They also recovered a pistol from beside the body.

The identity of the deceased is to be ascertained. It is yet to be clear whether it was a case of suicide or a murder.

An investigation has been launched in the matter. The train left the station after the compartment was detached.

