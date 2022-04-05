INDIASCI-TECH

Gupshup acquires conversational AI platform Active.Ai

Leading conversational messaging platform Gupshup on Tuesday said it has acquired Active.Ai, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) platform used by banks and fintech firms, for an undisclosed sum.

Headquartered in Singapore, Active.Ai serves BFSI customers across 43 countries with a conversational banking as a service (CBaaS) platform that helps clients engage with millions of consumers every month.

“Active.Ai’s robust CBaaS platform adds more vertical depth to our product stack, giving BFSI customers the tools to create intelligent, frictionless micro conversations with consumers using voice, video and messaging channels”, said Beerud Sheth, Co-founder and CEO, Gupshup.

Active.Ai has enabled more than 300 million user interactions via voice, video and messaging, managed over 30 million service requests and fulfilled 50 million plus enquiries in aggregate.

Active.Ai’s customers include Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Capital, IndusInd Bank and HDFC Securities Ltd in India.

The acquisition will strengthen Gupshup’s customer experience (CX) solutions for BFSI customers.

“Active.Ai’s conversational engagement platform powers leading financial enterprises across 43 countries,” said Ravi Shankar, Co-founder and CEO, Active.Ai. “We are excited to partner with Gupshup to help shape the future of conversational engagement in the financial services space.”

Active.Ai’s investors include InnoCells, Kalaari Capital, Vertex Ventures, Chiratae Ventures, CreditEase, DI and Kstart.

