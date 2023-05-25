INDIASCI-TECH

Gupshup brings UPI payments on feature phones

Homegrown conversational engagement platform Gupshup on Thursday said that it is bringing the convenience of UPI payments on feature phones.

GSPay, the native app built by Gupshup.io uses the power of SMS messaging to deliver an easy-to-use payments experience, without the need for a data plan or internet connectivity, according to the company.

“This innovative capability will bring vast numbers of feature phone users into the digital and payments ecosystem. We’re glad to work with NPCI and Nokia and Airtel Payments Bank to make this a reality,” Beerud Sheth, CEO and Co-founder, Gupshup.io, said in a statement.

The feature phone users can also scan QR codes to make payments.

Moreover, the company stated that it is leveraging UPI 123 Pay, an instant payment system launched by RBI and NPCI last year to enable safe and secure payments for feature phone users.

The app will give the option to make payments either via mobile number or UPI ID, completing the transaction in a simple 2-step process.

To make a payment, the user will need to enter the mobile number or UPI ID of the payee, the amount and UPI PIN and upon confirmation, the payment will get completed and the user will receive a notification.

Currently, the GSPay app is available in 12 Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Odia and Assamese, among others, to ensure ease of access even at the grassroots, the company said.

The company recently partnered with Nokia (HMD Global) to enable GSPay on Nokia 105 (2023) and Nokia 106 4G feature phones.

