DJ-music producer Gurbax is gearing up for his maiden album titled ‘Rebirth’ which consists of eight tracks.

The album will showcase his collaboration with several artistes. One of the key collaborators with Gurbax is actress Rakhi Sawant, who will make her hip-hop dance debut with the album.

Other artistes who have collaborated on the album are singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur, bass music producer NDS, Billboard charting songwriter and artist Mayila, Amsterdam-based producer and future-bass pioneer GANZ, Las Vegas-based rap duo called Gold Lemonade and LA-based singer/songwriter Devesh Dayal.

Commenting on the album, Gurbax, who is known for pioneering the bass music movement in India and has shared the stage with the likes of Diplo, Steve Aoki, Marshmello and Wiz Khalifa, said, “It’s taken me 8 years to get here to finally be able to release an album and it’s one of the most fulfilling moments of my career.”

With tracks like ‘Mere Warga’, ‘Runnin’ Away’ and ‘Yaariyan’ embracing spirited melodies and tracks like ‘Stay Lit’ and ‘Namaha’ exploring new age experimental sounds, this freshman album represents the rebirth of the artist, GURBAX.

Talking about the album, Rakhi Sawant said, “I’m so very excited about this project of mine. It’s the first time I’ve experimented with not just my overall styling but also the genre of the music video. I’m a big fan of hip hop and I always wanted to do something classy and yet cool. I’m grateful to GURBAX for giving me this opportunity to be part of a global showcase.”

Singer-songwriter Rashmeet Kaur, who features in ‘Yaariyan’ track from the album, said, “‘Yaariyan’ is a very special song for us. Me and Gurbax started working on this track in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh and then we finished writing the lyrics along with my friend Nikhil in Goa and finally recorded vocals in Mumbai.”

“So we literally travelled to places while creating this track and it feels like a breath of fresh air. I would say Yaariyan has the warmth of mountains, moisture of Goa and pace of Bombay”, she concluded.

