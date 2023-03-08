Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the historic gurdwaras in the state would be managed by the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the government will extend all possible assistance.

“The government is doing social service. Under this, if the Haryana Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee needs any cooperation from the government, including construction of educational institutions and hospitals, it will be fulfilled,” he said.

The Chief Minister paid obeisance at Sri Thada Sahib Gurdwara in Jorian in Yamunanagar and was addressing the Hola Mohalla celebrations.

He also extended greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day and said the government has launched various schemes for the upliftment of the women.

About the Hola Mohalla, the Chief Minister said this festival was started by the 10th guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, in 1680 in Anandpur Sahib.

“Hola Mohalla is a festival of bravery and strength. It was started by Guru Gobind Singh-ji to inculcate and strengthen valour and bravery in the Sikhs and channelise it to fight against the atrocities. We can never forget the sacrifice of our Gurus,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Guru Gobind Singh entrusted the responsibility to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur to counter the atrocities committed on the people by the Mughals. They fought valiantly and built their first capital at Lohgarh in this region.

He said Sant Nischal Singh served the needy in Yamunanagar and in 1952 raised the voice for promoting women’s education and established a women’s education institute here. “We should follow the footsteps of such a great saint,” he added.

