‘Guilty’ actor Gurfateh Pirzada and ‘Cobalt Blue’ actress Anjali Sivaraman will be seen playing the role of Neeraj and Suhani in the upcoming web series ‘Class’ which is an Indian adaptation of Spanish drama ‘Elite’.

Indeed, it is tough to play a character which is different from one’s personality and the actors briefed about the challenges of bringing it on-screen.

Gurfateh , who plays Neeraj, said he is fond of his character as there is so much to explore but at the same time he asserted that it needed a lot of effort to portray it perfectly.

The actor is known for being part of the short film ‘Bewajah’ and he was also seen in the web series ‘Vijay’, and ‘Guilty’. He was also currently seen in the movie ‘Brahmastra’.

He shared: “There was a point when Ashim Ahluwalia (director) sir and I got on a call; It was a video call because the pandemic was going on. I immediately fell in love with the character because there was so much room to explore and go deeper with this. I wanted to do something which was different and which was especially far away from who I am in my life. Playing someone from a different socio-economic background was a challenge I didn’t want to shy away from.”

Gurfateh did a lot of research to play this character and he added: “We had multiple workshops and Ashim (Ahluwalia) sir was incredibly helpful through it all. We wanted to make it as authentic as possible and do right by the representation of the character’s worldview. It was an incredibly challenging experience for sure but I’d definitely do it again in a heartbeat.”

Anjali added about the most challenging aspect of her character and how she managed to play it. She also shared the preparation work done for her role of Suhani and why it was ‘rewarding’ for her.

“Playing Suhani and working on ‘Class’ was incredibly challenging but just as rewarding. For me, the most challenging bit of the workshop and preparation process was the intimacy training. I think it was important because it really helped the whole cast get to know each other. And we actually genuinely have a connection with each other.”

She elaborated on how the teamwork made things easier for her.

“Even if we’re not working, we’re constantly in touch with each other. We have a group on WhatsApp. We’re constantly messaging each other, sending each other memes and pictures. We’re a close-knit bunch. It was an experience I’ll never forget,” she said.

‘Class’ will be released on February 3 on Netflix.

