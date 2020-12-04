Gurinder Sandhu switches to Sydney Sixers for Starc for BBL 10

Former Australia ODI fast bowler Gurinder Sandhu has joined Sydney Sixers for the upcoming Big Bash League edition. He has been signed as local replacement for Mitchell Starc whilst the pacer is on Test duty for the upcoming four-match series against India.

Starc is expected back at the Sixers following the final Test of the summer that begins at the Gabba in Brisbane on January 15.

Sandhu, who played a pair of ODI games in 2015, has been a member of the Sydney Thunder since making his debut as a teenager in BBL 2 and sits second on their all-time wicket taker list and all-time caps list.

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity from the Sydney Sixers that has been provided to me and I’m just going to do the best I can here,” Sandhu said.

“I’ll train with the guys and try and learn what I can. I am only 27 so I still have plenty of learning to do,” he added.

While still thirsty to build on his own cricket education, the pacer hopes to bring some of the lessons he has learnt from eight seasons in the BBL to the Sixers’ line-up.

“Having played BBL cricket since BBL 02, I think experience is something I can bring the Sydney Sixers,” Sandhu said.

The Sixers began their training camp in Sydney on Monday and will fly to Hobart tomorrow. The reigning champions will commence their title defence against the Hobart Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena on December 10.

The Sixers will play three games at the SCG on January 16, 22 and 24, 2021.

–IANS

aak/