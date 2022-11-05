INDIASPORTSTENNIS

Gurleen bags double title at Sat Sports AITA CS7 title; Navin claims boys’ singles crown

NewsWire
0
0

Gurleen Kaur bagged a golden double in the Sat Sports Open AITA Championship Series 7 (CS7) U-14 championship while Navin Sundram won the boys’ singles title at the Sat Sports Academy here on Saturday.

The 14-year-old Gurleen came back from a set down to beat Deepshikha V. 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to win the singles title and later joined hands with Geethika Gaddham to bag the doubles crown.

Meanwhile, Navin Sundaram won the boys’ singles title after brushing aside the challenge of Shreyanth M 6-1, 6-0 in the final.

In the boys’ doubles, Shreyanth M. and Tarun H. won the title beating Siva Sampreeth and N. Mohit Reddy in the final.

Results (all finals)

Boys’ singles: Navin Sundaram bt Shreyanth M. 6-1, 6-0.

Boys’ doubles: Shreyanth M./Tarun H bt N. Mohit Reddy & Siva Sampreeth 6-2, 6-3.

Girls’ singles: Gurleen Kaur bt Deepshikha V 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Girls’ doubles: Gurleen Kaur/Geethika Gaddham bt Riya Pudiyokkda/Yahana Arora 6-2, 3-6, 10-6.

20221105-185001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka man held for transporting beef, 4 arrested for torching his...

    Indian Blue uncovers a range of artistic practices

    Delhi Class 10 student raped, forced to undergo abortion

    NCB seizes drugs hidden in grocery, stethoscope, helmet, oven, pipes