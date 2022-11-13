ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Gurmeet Choudhary falls in love with Cape Town on SA visit

NewsWire
0
0

Popular TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary recently visited South Africa, where he explored different places and tried out some of the famous local delicacies.

He also got groovy with his fans on hit Bollywood numbers, including ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’, ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’, and many more.

Speaking to IANS, Gurmeet said: “I visited Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. If I have to name one, Cape Town would be my favourite city. I say Cape Town simply because of its scenic beauty. Whenever I visit Cape Town, whether for shows or vacation, I make sure to stay there for a few days since I love exploring the city and enjoying its lovely atmosphere.”

Gurmeet is known for appearing in shows like ‘Ramayan’, ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5’ , ‘Nach Baliye 6’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5’.

Talking about some of the locations he enjoyed the most, the actor said: “I visited several places, like the township of Soweto, which is the birthplace of Nelson Mandela, and Port Elizabeth in the Eastern Cape province. In Durban, I visited the Botanical Garden.”

Gurmeet also loved the local cuisine and has some recommendations for those visiting the country: “The food is delicious in South Africa. If you are visiting Durban, I recommend Bunny Chow, a South African fast food made with a loaf of bread filled with curry and salad, Bombay Crush (refreshing drink), and various other African and Zulu dishes.”

Recalling the memories from his visits to South Africa, he said: “I have a lot of memories there. But if you ask for the best ones, it will always be shooting there for my first film ‘Khamoshiyan’. The title track of ‘Khamoshiyan’ always makes me nostalgic about the location’s scenic beauty. I was also part of the TV show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, which was shot in South Africa. So you could say I have spent a lot of memorable time in South Africa.”

20221113-180804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Friday Clashes: Bollywood biggies lock horns in overcrowded year

    Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh: Extremely disheartened by Delhi HC judgement

    Juhi Parmar looks back as her show ‘Kumkum’ celebrate 20 years

    Rain relief work yet to gain pace after Gujarat BJP chief’s...