Gurmeet Choudhary injures his leg trying to extricate his wife from fans

‘Khamoshiyan’ actor Gurmeet Choudhary got injured while trying to protect his wife Debina Bonnerjee from fans who mobbed her in Mumbai.

It happened immediately after Gurmeet’s live performance, when fans descended upon the couple to take selfie with them. Gurmeet was able to extricate his wife and take safely to their car, but in the process he ended up injuring his leg.

He told IANS: “After the performance, many fans gathered backstage. There was a huge crowd and they reached the stage to click pictures, it became difficult to balance myself and even my leg got twisted. Had to save Debina and other fans also from getting injured because many times it happens due to excitement in such a crowd that people get injured so anyhow we managed to move out of it saving other fans as well.”

Gurmeet made his Bollywood debut with the psychological thriller and horror, ‘Khamoshiyan’, and has also worked in several TV shows.

He is known for his portrayal of Rama in ‘Ramayana’, and also acted in ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi’, ‘Punar Vivaah – Zindagi Milegi Dobara’, and also emerged as the winner of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5’.

