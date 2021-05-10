Actor Gurmeet Choudhary took to social media on Monday to announce he is launching a makeshift hospital in Nagpur to help people fight Covid-19.

Posting pictures of the hospital, he wrote about how we need more such centres.

“I am happy to announce the launch of a dedicated makeshift Covid care hospital in Nagpur in collaboration with Dr. Sayyed Wajahatali and team. Astha Dedicated Covid Hospital is located in H.B Town, Pardi, Nagpur and works for the welfare of Covid victims. I believe that we need more centres to help people in and around Nagpur so please do reach out to us for any help that is required,” he wrote.

The actor had recently shared plans of opening 1000-bed hospitals in Patna and Lucknow.

–IANS

anj/vnc