Gurmeet Choudhary to headline ‘Maharana’ in titular role

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is set to portray the legendary Rajput warrior-king Maharana Pratap in the upcoming period streaming series ‘Maharana’. Ridhima Pandit will essay the role of Maharani Ajabde.

Maharana Pratap was a Shiva devotee who belonged to the Sisodia dynasty and resisted the expansionism of the Mughal Empire under king Akbar.

Gurmeet said: “It’s an honour to work on a project that is connected to the roots of India. Maharana Pratap was known for his courage and bravery, I am very happy to get a chance to know more about his life. It is also a challenge to portray a strong character like Maharana Pratap himself.”

The show also stars celebrated actors such as Ashwini Bhave, Surendra Pal, Danish Bhat, Prithvi Hatte, Mahesh Kale, Subodh Bhave, Maadhav C. Deochake and Sameer Dharmadhikari.

Ridhima Pandit said: “I am elated to be a part of a vision and script like Maharana. Depicting the strong and resilient character of Maharani Ajabde is indeed a challenge. Working on a project of this scale with some of the brilliant minds from our industry such as Nitin Desai is a dream come true.”

Produced by Trimitik Production Pvt Ltd and showrunner, the stalwart of period dramas Nitin Chandrakant Desai, ‘Maharana’ will soon release on Disney+ Hotstar.

