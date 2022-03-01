ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Gurnam Bhullar’s song from ‘Main Viyah Nahi…’ out now

By NewsWire
Actors Gurnam Bhullar and Sonam Bajwa are all excited with the release of a new song from their Punjabi film ‘Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal’.The song is sung, composed and written by Gurnam Bhullar.

Sharing his excitement, Gurnam, who dons multiple hats in the film says: “I am glad that the film is finally up for release. It’s one of my most special works and I hope the audiences feel the same. Collaborating with Sonam once again was wonderful and we look forward to many more.”

Sonam, known for appearing in Punjabi films, adds: “‘Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal’ is a romantic drama that I am sure the audiences will connect to. I hope they love the film as much as Gurnaam and I loved shooting for it.”

Written and directed by Rupinder Inderjit, ‘Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal’ releases in cinemas on March 4. The film has been produced by Diamond Star Worldwide Movies and the music of the film is given by Junglee Music.

