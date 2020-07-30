Gurnazar Chattha’s new song ‘Tabaah’ talks of ‘pain of love’

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Popular Punjabi singer Gurnazar Chattha is all set to be out with his new song.

Titled “Tabaah”, Gurnazar’s latest number talks of love and pain.

” ‘Tabaah’ will make people feel the pain of love and we have tried to incorporate an entire storyline within the duration of the song. Love and pain are emotions everyone has felt and this track will definitely connect with them,” Gurnazar said.

He has also shared the song’s teaser and posters on Instagram. In the teaser clip, Sara Gurpal is seen playing Gurnazar’s love interest.

“Tabaah” has been composed by Gold Boy. Gurnazar is best known for his songs “I promise” and “Izhaar”.

–IANS

