The Punjab Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday gave nod for implementing the UGC scales for the teaching and non-teaching faculty of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary Sciences University (GADVASU).

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s office said this landmark decision is aimed at encouraging the staff of the premier veterinary university to discharge their duties efficiently. This will help the teaching and non-teaching staff make concerted efforts to transform the destiny of farmers on one hand and make Punjab the frontrunner state on the other.

The Cabinet also gave approval for repealing the Punjab Revenue Patwari (Class III) Service Rules, 1966, and draft of the Punjab Revenue Patwari (Class 3) Service Rules 2023.

This decision will enable the new patwaris to complete training during the probationary period only.

As per new rules, the training period of the patwari candidates has been reduced from one and a half years i.e. one-year patwar school training and six months of field training to one year.

20230517-191602

