ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Guru Randhawa drops ‘Signs’ music video from ‘Man of the Moon’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Signs’, the first music video from Guru Randhawa’s album ‘Man of the Moon’ was unveiled on Saturday. It’s a fast-paced song based on the character stranded on deserted land as he reminisces memories from the past.

The song has been composed, penned and sung by Guru Randhawa. Directed by Rupan Bal, the music video is a visual treat for Guru Randhawa fans as he emotes helplessness, heartache and solemnity with his expressions and vocals.

Talking about the track, Guru Randhawa said: “As promised, every song on the ‘Man of the Moon’ album reflects a different mood and the music video for each of these are also extremely distinct.”

“Signs is one of my favourites from the album as we’ve tried to incorporate different elements in the composition and in the visuals. Rupan Bal has done a fabulous job on making this music video on par with international standards,” he added.

Bal said in a statement: “It’s a pleasure to work with Guru Randhawa who completely went with the vision I had in mind for the music video of this track. We also had a supportive producer in Bhushan Kumar who made every effort to bring this vision to life.”

The music video of ‘Signs’ produced by Bhushan Kumar is available to stream on the T-Series YouTube channel.

20220827-151603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lata Mangeshkar’s ashes immersed in Ganga at Varanasi

    Armaan Malik expresses gratitude to RJs on World Radio Day

    Madhuri Dixit unveils teaser, poster of her second single ‘Tu Hai...

    Salman doppelganger now wants to meet the ‘real bhai’