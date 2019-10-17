Guru Randhawa recreates his own track ‘Outfit’

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Singer Guru Randhawa has re-composed his own 2015 track “Outfit” for the film “Ujda Chaman”.

“‘Outfit’ is my old song which was released back in 2015. It received great response in Punjab, so I think after coming into this movie, it will be even bigger this time,” said Guru, whose songs “Suit suit” and “Ban ja tu meri rani” did well in Bollywood.

The song was originally sung by Guru with music by Preet Hundal and lyrics by Guru and Ikka. The new version has been sung by Guru, who has also penned the lyrics and composed the music. It’s been produced by Aditya Dev.

“We have kept the hook the same, some music pieces are also the same. We have added new elements in terms of lyrics and composition,” said Guru.

This is Guru and actor Sunny Singh’s second collaboration. The singer had sung for the Sunny-starrer “Sonu Ki Tittu Ki Sweety”.

