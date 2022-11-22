ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Guru Randhawa wishes to sing for Amitabh Bachchan

NewsWire
0
5

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa expressed his wish to sing for megastar and host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’ Amitabh Bachchan.

In a video message, the pop singer shared for his fan Sonu Bharti Nagda from Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, he said: “It means a lot to me that someone who loves me and is my fan is on your show. The entire world adores you, and we wish you well and happiness. I wish I could sing for you one day.”

In a conversation with the host, the ‘KBC 14’ contestant told him how big a fan she is of the Punjabi pop musician and singer Guru Randhawa. When the host asked about her favourite singers, Sonu said that she is fond of Arijit Singh and Guru Randhawa.

Talking about Guru, she shared: “I am a big fan of his even though I have not done anything crazy for him. I have listened to all of his songs and since the beginning of his music career, when he was still gaining a foothold in the industry, I have been an ardent fan of his and have listened to his songs.”

After listening to her, Big B gave her a surprise by sharing a video message from the singer for her.

Guru said in the video message: “Hello Sonu Bharti, this is Guru Randhawa. I thank you that you love my music and listen to my songs. Here wishing you all the best for your KBC episode and I hope that you win a big amount. Thank you once again.”

‘KBC 14’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20221122-141803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Suhana Khan strikes a ‘golden’ pose in new Insta post

    Jhataleka Malhotra: Never imagined I’d get to meet Bhansali in debut...

    Anand Devarakonda, Abhishek Banerjee to star in Telugu thriller ‘Highway’

    Working on ‘Faadu’ was a learning curve for Saiyami in many...